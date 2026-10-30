AI helps Indian e-commerce spot fake orders during festive rush
Technology
India's festive online shopping rush is here, and e-commerce sites are bracing for nearly 1 billion orders by 2026.
But with more shoppers come more fake orders and refund scams.
To keep things safe (and speedy), these companies are now leaning on artificial intelligence, or AI, to spot suspicious transactions before they cause trouble.
E-commerce platforms adopt adaptive AI
Instead of old-school rule-based checks, platforms are switching to adaptive AI that learns from order histories and patterns.
This helps them quickly flag risky orders, like fake cash-on-delivery requests or identity misuse, so real customers can shop without hassle, even during the busiest sales.