AI Impact Summit 2026 begins: Here's what to expect

The AI Impact Summit 2026 just launched at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Prime Minister Modi leading the opening. It's a five-day gathering—February 16 to 20—bringing together 250,000 participants, including top leaders and tech minds from around the world.

Over 500 sessions and an expo There are over 500 sessions and a huge expo featuring more than 300 exhibitors and country pavilions.

Big names like Google, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Microsoft, plus Indian innovators are showing off their latest AI breakthroughs.

Who all will be speaking at the event Expect talks from Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), and Demis Hassabis (DeepMind).

Later in the week, France's Emmanuel Macron and Brazil's Lula da Silva will join thousands of experts discussing how AI can shape everything from governance to social good.