AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 4 agenda

Day four starts bright and early with talks from Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron , and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres . Tech heavyweights like Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani are also on the lineup.

What is the summit all about?

This summit is all about shaping how AI gets used responsibly—think better healthcare, education and agriculture, and making sure digital tech works for everyone.

India wants to lead the way in inclusive AI that actually helps emerging economies.