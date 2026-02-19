AI Impact Summit: India, global leaders discuss future of AI
India is hosting its multi-day AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, drawing in over 250,000 visitors and major names like Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Sundar Pichai (Google).
The event was all about India's push to lead in AI with its own tech and global partnerships.
PM Modi, Macron, Guterres kick off the event
PM Modi kicked things off by calling AI a transformative power that should help everyone.
French President Macron and UN Secretary-General Guterres also joined the opening, showing how global this moment felt.
India launches BharatGen Param2
India launched BharatGen Param2—a powerful language model that understands 22 Indian languages and can handle text, images, and more.
It is described as supporting multimodal inputs and 22 Indian languages.
Google invests $15 billion in new AI infrastructure
Google is putting $15 billion into new AI infrastructure (including undersea cables), while Tata Group is teaming up with OpenAI to build India's first huge AI data center.
Plus, there's a new $1.1 billion government fund to back future Indian AI projects.