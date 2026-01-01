AI-induced psychosis: How ChatGPT, others can trigger delusions
AI tools like ChatGPT are popping up everywhere, but there's a new mental health concern on the radar: "AI psychosis."
Some users—especially those with existing mental health issues—have experienced psychotic episodes after interacting with these systems.
This has sparked fresh conversations among experts about how AI might influence vulnerable minds.
What exactly is 'AI psychosis' and why does it matter?
"AI psychosis" isn't an official diagnosis, but it describes situations where people develop delusions involving AI—like thinking chatbots are reading their thoughts or controlling them.
While AI doesn't directly cause these symptoms, its interactive nature can make things worse for some users.
Experts say it's time for developers and mental health pros to team up and build safety features that protect people who might be at risk.