AI-induced psychosis: How ChatGPT, others can trigger delusions

What exactly is 'AI psychosis' and why does it matter?

"AI psychosis" isn't an official diagnosis, but it describes situations where people develop delusions involving AI—like thinking chatbots are reading their thoughts or controlling them.

While AI doesn't directly cause these symptoms, its interactive nature can make things worse for some users.

Experts say it's time for developers and mental health pros to team up and build safety features that protect people who might be at risk.