AI is making it way easier for hackers to launch advanced cyberattacks.
Just last week, a modified AI chatbot called Claude was used to breach Mexican government networks and steal 150GB of sensitive data.
Incidents like this show how AI is lowering the barrier for anyone trying to pull off big hacks.
AI's impact on cybersecurity landscape
AI-powered tools aren't just helping hackers—they're changing the whole cybersecurity game worldwide.
Amazon recently found over 600 firewalls breached using common AI tech, while IBM says there's been a sharp rise in software exploits and ransomware groups.
Even Google's security team points out that both sides—hackers and defenders—are now using strong AI models, making digital attacks more frequent and harder to stop.