AI is now predicting monsoon in India Technology Oct 23, 2025

India is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to make monsoon predictions more accurate—a big shift from the older, math-heavy weather models.

This year, about 38 million farmers got AI-powered forecasts, helping them decide when to plant or protect their crops.

Instead of crunching endless equations, AI looks at weather patterns and past data to predict things like when the rains will start (up to 30 days ahead!) and even warn about dry spells.