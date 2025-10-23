AI is now predicting monsoon in India
India is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to make monsoon predictions more accurate—a big shift from the older, math-heavy weather models.
This year, about 38 million farmers got AI-powered forecasts, helping them decide when to plant or protect their crops.
Instead of crunching endless equations, AI looks at weather patterns and past data to predict things like when the rains will start (up to 30 days ahead!) and even warn about dry spells.
Hybrid models for extreme weather
To handle rare or extreme weather, India's using "hybrid" models that mix old-school calculations with new AI tech—like tools from Europe's ECMWF and Google's NeuralGCM.
This approach doesn't just help Indian farmers; it could make reliable weather predictions easier for countries everywhere, especially where resources are tight and farming depends on getting the forecast right.