AI is revolutionizing mental health care in Africa
Technology
AI is stepping up to make mental health support more accessible in Uganda and Tanzania.
Led by Prof. Joyce Nakatumba-Nabende at Makerere University, the project uses an AI tool trained on real calls to Butabika Hospital, helping spot issues like depression—even across different local languages.
Making support easier and safer for everyone
With so few mental health professionals and many people needing help, this tech could really change things—especially since it works through simple platforms like SMS.
The team is working with hospitals in Uganda and Tanzania, and the Wellcome Trust is supporting related regulatory efforts in Africa, to help ensure the AI is safe, reliable, and sensitive to local cultures.