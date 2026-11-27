Meet Raul John Aju, 'AI-kid of India' praised by Putin
What's the story
Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old Indian artificial intelligence (AI) prodigy from Kerala, has garnered international recognition for his innovative projects. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Aju's work at the AI Journey 2026 international conference in Moscow. Putin said that Aju's work supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative and helps young people find their own solutions to real-world problems.
Early development
Aju's journey into the world of technology
Aju, who is also known as the 'AI Kid of India,' started exploring technology at a young age.
He created his first humanoid robot, 'Me-bot,' when he was just 12 years old.
Instead of taking the conventional route into technology, Aju learned through self-exploration and experimentation with artificial intelligence, robotics, and natural language processing.
Entrepreneurial ventures
Founder of AIRealm Technologies
Aju is the founder of AIRealm Technologies, a start-up that creates AI-based tools and solutions.
His work focuses on using technology to solve real-world problems such as access to education, legal information, and language barriers.
He has also taken up the role of an AI educator, training students and professionals in artificial intelligence through workshops.
Reports suggest he has trained nearly five lakh people so far.
Project highlights
Notable projects and initiatives
Among Aju's most notable projects is Project 47X, an AI-based legal tech initiative aimed at simplifying complex legal information for the common man.
The project has been described as a collaboration with the governments of Kerala and Dubai.
He has also developed AI-powered voice-processing systems to support Indian languages like Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu.
These tools could enable people to interact with technology in their native languages instead of English.
Educational impact
Aju's vision for education
During his interaction with Putin, Aju stressed that artificial intelligence should complement human learning, not replace it.
He compared the use of AI in education to calculators, stressing that students should first learn the basics before using technology as a tool.
The young innovator also advocated for moving away from rote learning toward practical skills, creativity, and independent thinking.
Global impact
High-profile interactions and international recognition
Aju's meeting with Putin is just the latest in a string of high-profile interactions.
Earlier this year, he attended the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
He has also showcased his work at tech conferences and educational forums, highlighting the potential role of young people in shaping India's AI ecosystem.
His vision is for India to create its own solutions instead of adopting those developed by countries like the US and China.