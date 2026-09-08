Ai+ launches Nxt Quantum OS v1.1 with enhanced privacy controls
Ai+ just rolled out Nxt Quantum OS v1.1, and it's all about giving you more control over your data.
The update packs a revamped privacy dashboard, keeps your info routed through Indian servers (with essential Google services hosted in California and Singapore for standard Android operating system functionality), and lets you see greater transparency around background application activity, making privacy way less complicated.
Privacy dashboard and Open Review 2.0
The new Nxt Privacy Dashboard puts all app permissions in one spot so you can easily manage or revoke access, plus it warns you if an app gets too nosy.
With most of your data staying in India, Ai+ is doubling down on local security while still keeping things running smoothly for Android users.
They've also highlighted Project Open Review 2.0, inviting ethical hackers and journalists to test devices before release.
CEO Madhav Sheth says this is all about building trust and keeping things transparent for everyone.