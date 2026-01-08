AI microscope set to change India's silk game

India's silk industry just got a tech upgrade: the Central Silk Board and a Bengaluru startup have built an AI-powered microscope that spots diseases in silkworms early—automatically. By catching infections sooner, this device could mean fewer crop losses and better-quality cocoons for farmers.

Faster, smarter disease checks With the new microscope, labs can test nearly 900 samples a day (up from just 200 by hand).

The system scans each batch, flags anything suspicious, and logs results in a digital database—making it easier to track outbreaks.

This frees up experts to focus on tricky cases instead of routine screening.

Why it matters for farmers and the future Silk farming in India faces challenges like disease outbreaks and price swings.

Quick, accurate diagnosis helps protect farmers' income and keeps cocoon quality high—strengthening India's spot in global markets.

At about ₹40 lakh each, these microscopes are rolling out at major labs handling big volumes.