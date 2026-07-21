AI music platform Suno exposed more than 55.3 million users' data
AI music platform Suno had a data breach last year, exposing personal information of more than 55.3 million users.
Details like names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, purchase histories, and even parts of payment card information were leaked.
The breach was spotted by Have I Been Pwned and first reported by 404 Media, but so far, Suno has not said anything or reached out to affected users.
Suno source code reveals alleged scraping
It gets worse: hackers also got into Suno's source code, revealing how the company allegedly scraped millions of songs and lyrics from sites like YouTube and Genius to train its AI.
This has fueled ongoing lawsuits from big record labels accusing Suno of copyright violations.
Despite all this heat, Suno's co-founder Mikey Shulman has not responded publicly about the breach or the legal trouble.