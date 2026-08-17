AI must cure cancer to win public trust, says Amodei
What's the story
Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, has suggested that the artificial intelligence (AI) industry can win back skeptics by delivering on its promises and achieving tangible scientific breakthroughs. On X, Amodei acknowledged the public's mistrust of AI and emphasized that meaningful results are key to changing that perception. "At this point, saying that AI will cure cancer is more a cliche than it is inspiring, and most people think it is deceptive," he wrote.
Public skepticism
Public concerns over AI's impact on daily life
Amodei's post also addressed public concerns over the development of massive data centers consuming public resources and disrupting communities across the country.
A Pew Research Center study corroborated this sentiment, finding that about half of Americans felt that the increasing prevalence of AI in their daily lives had left them more worried than excited about the future.
AI risks
Amodei warns about potential risks of AI
Amodei has been vocal about the potential risks of AI.
He has warned against the rapid development of new Mythos models, which he says pose "very real risks" to cybersecurity, finance, critical infrastructure, and national security.
He also expressed concerns over how these advancements could affect entry-level jobs in a June essay.
Trust issues
Broader skepticism toward corporations
Amodei believes that public distrust of AI companies is part of a wider skepticism toward corporations in general, not just the AI industry.
However, critics argue that practices such as major AI firms keeping their most advanced models closed are also contributing to this mistrust.
The ongoing debate centers on whether technological breakthroughs alone can earn public trust or if openness, transparency, and fairer access are also needed.