AI note-takers in meetings can lead to embarrassing blunders
AI-powered meeting tools are making work life easier by taking notes and summarizing calls, but they sometimes pick up more than just business talk.
People like Tiffany N. Lewis found out the hard way when a private comment ended up in an AI-generated summary sent to a client.
Turns out, these tools can capture offhand chats that were never meant to be shared.
Users are switching to private chats
Others have had their casual lunch talks or side conversations show up in meeting notes too, which feels pretty awkward.
While platforms like Zoom and Google do show notifications when AI is running, many users are switching to private chats or being extra careful about what they say during meetings.
Bottom line: if there's an AI notetaker on, it's smart to keep things professional—or take personal convos elsewhere.