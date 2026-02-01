AI nudes used for blackmail in India; tech companies respond Technology Feb 01, 2026

AI-powered apps that create fake nude images are fueling a rise in sextortion and blackmail across India.

In one case, a Ghaziabad man was threatened with what a helpline said were most likely AI-generated nude photos of himself and his wife, made from a photograph from Facebook, taken years ago at a cousin's wedding.

The scammer demanded ₹5 lakh, threatening to post the images online unless he paid up.

Thankfully, reporting it to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal put an end to the harassment.