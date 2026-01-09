AI-powered 'Care Connect' launched to ease primary care physician shortage

Mass General Brigham (MGB) just rolled out Care Connect, an AI-driven virtual primary care service, to help tackle the doctor shortage in Massachusetts. Launched for 15,000 patients without a primary doctor, it's part of MGB's $400 million plan to boost access over the next five years.

How does Care Connect actually work? Patients chat with an AI assistant that sorts their symptoms and suggests possible diagnoses for a remote doctor to review.

A team of 12 US-based physicians then provides telehealth coverage around the clock—handling about 40-50 patients daily as of December.

MGB plans to open Care Connect up statewide by February 2026.

What can you use it for? Care Connect handles everyday health issues like colds, rashes, sprains, infections, and some mental health concerns or stable chronic conditions—basically anything not needing a physical exam right away.

The intake takes about 10 minutes and helps doctors jump straight into treatment.

Who's it for and how much does it cost? It's aimed at insured folks stuck waiting up to two years for in-person care.

Virtual appointments are available within one or two days. There's no extra per-visit fee; it's covered by insurance as part of MGB's broader investment.

Licensed doctors always make the final call on treatment after reviewing AI suggestions.