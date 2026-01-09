Next Article
iOS 26 adoption rate remains low despite major redesign
Technology
Apple's big iOS 26 update, launched with the iPhone 17 in September 2025, isn't catching on as fast as usual.
Four months in, only about 15% of iPhone users have switched over, according to January 2026 data.
What's up with iOS 26?
This version brings a bold new "Liquid Glass" look for iPhone 11 and newer models.
But early users have run into bugs and performance hiccups, so lots of people are waiting it out—even though Apple keeps forcing people to install the iOS 26 update and has already pushed fixes in later builds.
Why does slow adoption matter?
With most users still sticking to older software, such as iOS 18, it could take longer for everyone to get new features or design updates.
Some believe this slower pace might also change how app developers and Apple plan future updates.