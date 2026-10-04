AI-powered phishing targets nearly half of organizations , 37% face AI-malware
Technology
A fresh CDW study reveals that nearly half of organizations have been targeted by phishing attacks powered by AI, with 37% also facing AI-driven malware.
It's basically a tech arms race: hackers are getting smarter, and defenders are scrambling to keep up.
Companies expand AI security, training
To push back against these smarter attacks, more organizations are investing in AI-based threat detection and regularly checking their own systems for weak spots.
About 45% are also planning to train employees on using AI safely.
With recent high-profile breaches making headlines, companies are stepping up efforts to protect their data and stay ahead of cyber threats.