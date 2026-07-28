AI responses in 43% of searches, Google mode traffic doubles

This shift means fewer clicks for websites, especially news publishers who rely on Google traffic.

As of May 2026, just 6.8% of ChatGPT desktop queries in the US included citations.

To push back, publishers can use tools like Cloudflare's anti-crawler system to block AI access unless they're paid.

Even with some improvements in click-through rates lately, Google's ecosystem is keeping more users, and their attention, right where it wants them.