AI responses in 43% of searches, Google mode traffic doubles
Technology
These AI responses showed up in 43% of searches (up from just 15% last year), and by May 2026, visits to Google's chat-based AI Mode more than doubled in under a year.
Publishers lose clicks, ChatGPT citations 6.8%
This shift means fewer clicks for websites, especially news publishers who rely on Google traffic.
As of May 2026, just 6.8% of ChatGPT desktop queries in the US included citations.
To push back, publishers can use tools like Cloudflare's anti-crawler system to block AI access unless they're paid.
Even with some improvements in click-through rates lately, Google's ecosystem is keeping more users, and their attention, right where it wants them.