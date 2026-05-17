AI robots are learning household chores through trial and error

Physical AI enters surgery and factories

Physical AI is making waves beyond homes: robots are helping with precise surgeries and running self-driving factories alongside humans.

Jeff Bezos is among those leading the charge with projects like Project Prometheus, where robots can assemble boxes or make espresso.

Sergey Levine calls their tech a "robot brain," combining learned tricks to tackle new challenges (like prepping soup from what they've learned about other kitchen tasks).

Agile Robots compares its AI to a baby learning from experience.

Bettina Schon-Behanzin says these advances could change daily life in just a few years, but there is still plenty of debate about the ethics of it all.