AI robots are learning household chores through trial and error
Robots powered by artificial intelligence are now stepping into real-life tasks: think folding laundry, washing dishes, and even sweeping floors.
Instead of just following code, these robots learn by trial and error, much like humans figuring things out.
Bettina Schon-Behanzin of Agile Robots explains they pick up skills by watching and practicing until they get it right.
Physical AI enters surgery and factories
Physical AI is making waves beyond homes: robots are helping with precise surgeries and running self-driving factories alongside humans.
Jeff Bezos is among those leading the charge with projects like Project Prometheus, where robots can assemble boxes or make espresso.
Sergey Levine calls their tech a "robot brain," combining learned tricks to tackle new challenges (like prepping soup from what they've learned about other kitchen tasks).
Agile Robots compares its AI to a baby learning from experience.
Bettina Schon-Behanzin says these advances could change daily life in just a few years, but there is still plenty of debate about the ethics of it all.