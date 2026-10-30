AI selected treatment from 19 options during mouse brain surgery

Gabriel Ocana-Santero, co-founder and CEO of Exin Therapeutics and an Oxford-trained researcher, shared that while a human surgeon took care of opening the skull, the AI managed several critical steps.

A licensed veterinarian was there to supervise and make sure everything stayed safe.

Interestingly, some AI models actually refused to join in because they weren't comfortable with live animal procedures.

The good news: the mouse is recovering well so far. Scientists will check later if this treatment helps reduce seizures, but this experiment already shows how far AI can go in medicine when safety comes first.