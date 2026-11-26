Humans should never surrender free will to AI: Anthropic CEO
What's the story
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, has rejected the idea that humans should give up their free will to artificial intelligence (AI). His comments come in response to an Axios report that highlighted a growing ideological divide among top AI executives. Amodei said, "We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security."
Governance stance
Amodei's nuanced views on AI in governance
Amodei clarified his position on the role of AI in governance.
He is against handing over decision-making power to superintelligent AI systems but has more nuanced views about automating specific tasks.
He said, "AI driving a car, designing a cancer drug, or writing software end-to-end" could be desirable in many cases and save lives.
Deployment concerns
Slowing AI deployment to mitigate job disruption suggested
Amodei also suggested that it may be prudent to slow or stop certain AI deployments to mitigate job disruption and limit AI's ability to independently create more powerful systems.
He said, "No one who had carefully read my writing or my interviews could reasonably conclude that I believe anything different."
These comments come amid a rocky debut for Anthropic's shares, which dipped below its IPO day price on Wednesday.
Report reaction
Axios report on AI ideological divide
Amodei's comments are a direct response to an Axios report published yesterday.
The article claimed that many people at Anthropic believe AI will be so advanced and powerful one day, that humanity should give up some decision-making power to superintelligent systems.
However, for years, Amodei has pointed to "many cases where we do want to stay in charge" even if humans make worse decisions.
AI concerns
Concerns about rapid advancements in internal models
There is a growing concern among Anthropic and OpenAI employees that internal models are advancing so quickly that it may not be safe to release them or continue training more capable systems.
This fear stems from Anthropic's position as a leading player in the field, with many believing they are closest to achieving superintelligence.
Industry critique
Criticism of rival AI executives' 'vibes-based positioning'
Amodei also criticized rival AI executives for their "vibes-based commercial and political positioning."
He accused them of advocating for human agency without meaningfully differentiating their products.
He said, "They repeat slogans like 'human control and agency,' or 'AI should be just a tool,' without actually doing anything different in their products or taking seriously the difficult questions that lie behind these slogans."