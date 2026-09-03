AI speech to text enables emailing, presenting and coding
Forget typing: AI-powered speech-to-text tools are making it possible to send emails, build presentations, and even code just by talking.
Apps like Handy keep your data private and let you use voice commands for free, while Wispr Flow is aiming for the enterprise market and wants to sell its dictation and note-taking service to companies, and the firm behind it recently raised $280 million in funding.
Machine learning has made these dictation tools fast and accurate, so talking at work might soon be the norm.
Subtle's $250 VoiceBuds claim fewer errors
If you need to dictate in noisy places or whisper, Subtle's $250 VoiceBuds have your back.
Using AI, they claim up to five times fewer transcription errors than Apple's AirPods Pro 3 combined with OpenAI's transcription model in noisy environments.
As tech keeps evolving, voice input is quickly becoming a smarter (and easier) way to get things done at work.