AI speeds due diligence for Indian businesses, Toffler report shows
AI is shaking up how Indian businesses check out their partners and suppliers, according to a report by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Instead of just focusing on mergers and acquisitions, companies now use AI tools to quickly gather and organize information on vendors, suppliers, and more, making due diligence way faster and easier.
ToflerGPT and database aid SMEs
Tofler's massive database covers over 10 million Indian businesses, helping more than 5,200 organizations and 150,000 active users speed up decision-making.
Their new feature, ToflerGPT, lets you ask questions in plain language, so even smaller businesses with fewer resources can get the insights they need.
Still, human judgment matters too: AI-based corporate intelligence tools could be particularly relevant for small and medium-sized businesses, which may not have the resources to maintain large legal, financial, or compliance teams.