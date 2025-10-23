AI startup Perplexity hits back at Reddit's scraping lawsuit

Perplexity insists it only uses Reddit posts to summarize and cite threads for users—it doesn't use them to train its AI models. The company called Reddit's payment demands "strong-arm tactics," adding, "Perplexity will play fair, but we won't cave. And we won't let bigger companies use us in shell games."

The lawsuit highlights growing tension between platforms, AI companies

Reddit has been selling access to its content to companies like Google and OpenAI since before its IPO in 2024.

Now, Perplexity says more AI firms are pulling back from these deals.

This lawsuit highlights the growing tension between platforms wanting control over their data and AI companies needing content to power their tools.