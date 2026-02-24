AI startups built on big models won't last: Google VP Technology Feb 24, 2026

Darren Mowry, Google's VP of Global Startups, thinks businesses built just on top of big AI models—like LLM wrappers and aggregators—might not last.

On TechCrunch's Equity podcast, he pointed out that as companies like OpenAI and Google add more features themselves, these middlemen could see profits shrink.

"If you're really just counting on the back-end model to do all the work...the industry doesn't have a lot of patience for that anymore," he said.