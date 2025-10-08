AI startups fear issues like price discrimination, algorithmic collusion: CCI

CCI wants to introduce stricter rules to help level playing field

If only a handful of global tech giants control the tools and data needed to build AI, it could make life tough for new players and limit innovation in India.

The CCI wants stricter rules—like self-audits, more transparency, fair access to data, and support for alternative infrastructure—to help level the playing field.

Experts say stronger regulations are needed so that young Indian startups can actually compete rather than get squeezed out before they even start up.