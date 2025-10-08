AI startups fear issues like price discrimination, algorithmic collusion: CCI
India's competition watchdog, the CCI, just released a major report on artificial intelligence—and it's raising eyebrows.
Turns out, over a third of Indian AI startups are worried about things like algorithmic collusion (37%), price discrimination (32%), and predatory pricing (22%).
Many still lean on giants like AWS and Microsoft Azure for cloud power, even though local options exist.
CCI wants to introduce stricter rules to help level playing field
If only a handful of global tech giants control the tools and data needed to build AI, it could make life tough for new players and limit innovation in India.
The CCI wants stricter rules—like self-audits, more transparency, fair access to data, and support for alternative infrastructure—to help level the playing field.
Experts say stronger regulations are needed so that young Indian startups can actually compete rather than get squeezed out before they even start up.