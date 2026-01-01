AI still can't handle simple date math—here's why that matters

Why do they keep messing up dates?

Unlike search engines, most AIs don't check the real-time calendar—they guess based on old data patterns.

The authors found this leads to all sorts of mistakes: Google's AI Overview said it was 2025 (it's actually 2026), and in one test, AIs got nearly a third of awareness days for 2026 wrong—including putting Easter on April 20 instead of April 5.

Basically, if you're asking an AI what day or year it is, double-check before you trust the answer!