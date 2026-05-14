AI study finds 6 to 8 hours sleep slows aging

Balanced sleep could protect health

Short sleep was linked with higher risks of depression, anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart problems, and even issues like asthma and acid reflux.

Long sleep was linked to lung problems like COPD and asthma, as well as stomach issues such as acid reflux.

As lead researcher Junhao Wen put it, "Sleep duration is part of our entire physiology, with far-reaching effects across the body," he said.

The takeaway? Consistent, balanced sleep could be one of the simplest ways to protect both your mind and body as you age.