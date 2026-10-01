AI swarm attack linked to Cairn hits 1,200 e-commerce sites
A hacker just pulled off a massive cyber attack using a swarm of AI bots, going after more than 100 companies like John Deere, SharkNinja, and Cummins.
The operation was uncovered by researcher Snorre Fagerland, who traced it back to an open-source tool called Cairn.
The attack hit more than 1,200 e-commerce sites across the US Canada, Australia, and Japan, all powered by relentless AI agents.
John Deere, SharkNinja report limited exposure
These AI bots worked non-stop for 23 hours straight, with each breach costing about $50 in tokens.
Luckily, John Deere said no sensitive data was stolen and SharkNinja confirmed only non-sensitive information was affected.
Cummins is still checking into a possible vendor-related breach.
Fagerland called the hack "It's not straightforward to come up with solutions like that," warning that open-source tools like Cairn make these kinds of attacks easier for anyone to launch, highlighting why stronger cybersecurity is more important than ever.