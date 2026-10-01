AI swarm attack linked to Cairn hits 1,200 e-commerce sites

A hacker just pulled off a massive cyber attack using a swarm of AI bots, going after more than 100 companies like John Deere, SharkNinja, and Cummins.

The operation was uncovered by researcher Snorre Fagerland, who traced it back to an open-source tool called Cairn.

The attack hit more than 1,200 e-commerce sites across the US Canada, Australia, and Japan, all powered by relentless AI agents.