AI system near Coimbatore helped prevent 9,481 train-elephant collisions
Technology
Since last year (2025), an AI-powered warning system near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has helped prevent 9,481 potential train-elephant collisions on a railway track through the Western Ghats, an area vital for wild Asian elephants.
Designed by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, this tech is all about keeping both elephants and trains safe.
Twelve towers spot elephants, trigger alerts
The system uses 12 thermal imaging towers to spot elephants, even at night or in bad weather, and instantly alerts forest teams and train control rooms so trains can slow down.
A dedicated crew monitors everything from a central hub.
The project's success has scientists hoping to see this life-saving tech rolled out in other states like Assam, Odisha, and West Bengal, where elephant crossings are common.