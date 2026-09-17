AI takes 1st, 2nd and 5th places at Metaculus Cup

These AIs used powerful language models to crunch data faster than any person could. Startups like Mantic and Preseen used different models to boost their edge; Mantic tapped into special data sets, while Preseen scored news pundits' track records.

While AI is performing strongly in short-term predictions right now, humans still have the upper hand when it comes to long-range forecasting.

With this win, though, it's clear AI could soon shake up how we predict everything from tech trends to health crises.