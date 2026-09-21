Ai+ teases Nova Tab launch in India on Flipkart
Technology
Ai+ is about to drop its second tablet, the Nova Tab, in India. Keep an eye out for it on Flipkart.
This new release comes in an orange color and follows the PulseTab launch earlier this year in April.
The company teased the launch on a fresh microsite, hinting that it's just around the corner.
Nova Tab: Unisoc T760, 8GB RAM
The Ai+ Nova Tab packs an octa-core Unisoc T760 chip (2.2 GHz), 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, so multitasking, gaming, or streaming should feel smooth.
You get a big 11.97-inch display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate, plus a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera for calls or content creation.
Design-wise: flat back, rounded bezels, dual speakers, USB-C port, and yes, both Wi-Fi and 5G support are included.