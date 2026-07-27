How AI-generated doctors are a threat to your health
What's the story
AI-generated accounts on TikTok are gaining millions of views by spreading dubious health advice, a new study has found. The research, published by Hallam, a digital marketing agency, highlights the potential dangers posed by these accounts. Dr. Emma Runswick, deputy chair of the British Medical Association, warned that such AI accounts "peddle medical myths and promote so-called miracle cures."
Impact
AI accounts spreading disproven cancer myths
The study found that AI-generated accounts have been spreading disproven myths about cancer.
These include claims that microwaving food in plastic, using deodorants, and sleeping next to your phone can all cause cancer.
All these claims have been debunked by Cancer Research UK.
Dr Runswick stressed the need for platforms like TikTok to do more in curbing dangerous fake medical advice, warning it could affect public health negatively.
Content prevalence
AI content makes up 40% of top TikTok health videos
The research also found that AI-generated content accounts for 40% of top health-related TikTok videos.
Most of these are posted by a rising number of deepfake influencer accounts mimicking real doctors.
For certain search terms like "health tips," 84% of the videos were either AI-generated or assisted content.
Hallam's study analyzed 1,198 such videos across multiple search terms including "health tips" and "doctor advice."
Remedy promotion
Bizarre remedies for different health issues promoted
The study also found that these AI-generated accounts promoted bizarre remedies for different health issues.
These included Coca-Cola mixed with onion as a pain-relief remedy and a fake product called "Hyalethinap Plus Pro Max" as an anti-aging solution.
One avatar even claimed he had been recommending "Hyalethinap Plus Pro Max" to his patients for years, saying it could combat "hair loss, skin weakening, brittle nails and joint pain."
Misinformation concerns
NHS reports rise in patients confused due to misinformation
The rise of AI doctor videos has raised alarms among health professionals.
Professor Frankie Swords, national medical director at NHS England, said it's worrying to see an increase in online medical misinformation.
"Many clinicians are reporting an increasing number of patients who feel worried and confused due to false advice that has been made solely for clicks," she added.