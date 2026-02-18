Why Sridhar Vembu is comparing AI dependency to drug addiction

Sridhar Vembu , the co-founder of Zoho, has drawn a controversial parallel between artificial intelligence (AI) usage limits and drug addiction. His comparison was sparked by a real-life incident at work where one of his team members struggled after running out of AI "tokens." These tokens are essentially credits that power many generative AI tools.

Token fatigue The 'tokens exhausted' phenomenon Vembu revealed that a colleague of his complained about hitting a "tokens exhausted" wall. The team member felt the AI was no longer as helpful as it used to be. This wasn't about a software glitch, but rather the sudden loss of access to a productivity tool they had become reliant on.

Efficiency impact Withdrawal symptoms? Vembu compared the emotional response to losing access to AI tokens, with withdrawal symptoms. However, instead of chemicals, it was about losing efficiency. The slowdown in productivity, he implied, is similar to how people react when something they rely on is taken away without warning.

Dependency concerns The productivity multiplier effect Modern AI systems can perform tasks that once took hours in mere minutes. This speed creates quick feedback loops, quick wins, and constant progress. However, when users hit token limits and suddenly lose momentum, it feels worse than a normal slowdown. Many professionals responding to Vembu's post echoed this sentiment, calling AI a "productivity multiplier" around which workflows are increasingly built.

Discussion Criticism of the analogy Not everyone agrees with Vembu's addiction analogy. Some argue that the problem is not craving AI itself, but having work systems designed around constant AI availability. When these tools disappear, productivity drops, much like losing access to cloud services or internal software platforms. Others likened it to running out of paid credits in an arcade game: you know the limit exists, but the interruption still breaks the flow.