Are AI tools altering meaning of your online messages?

Bias exposure

AI tools injecting their political biases

The study found that many AI drafting tools inject their own political biases, some leaning distinctly right-wing while others are more liberal. This bias introduction occurs even when the AI tool is instructed to preserve the original sense of draft messages. The researchers also noted small nudges in message meanings could be amplified across millions of interactions, leading to long-term public opinion shifts greater than those introduced by the AI system itself.