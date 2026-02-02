AI update helps robots zap weeds with laser precision
Seattle's Carbon Robotics just rolled out a smarter AI, called the Large Plant Model (LPM), for its LaserWeeder G2 robots.
This upgrade means the bots can spot and blast weeds more accurately—no waiting around for retraining; the LPM is delivered via a software update, and farmers can tell the machine what to kill and what to protect by selecting photos that the machine has collected in the robot's user interface.
The goal? Less herbicide use and easier weed control for farmers.
The bots can take out up to 6,667 weeds/minute
The LaserWeeder G2 lineup (G2 200, 300, 400, 600, and 1200) covers anywhere from 0.40 acres to six acres per hour, taking out up to 6,667 weeds every minute on some models with laser precision.
Thanks to all those cameras and lasers, they're super accurate—and Carbon Robotics says these bots could cut weed control costs by up to 80%, with payback in as little as a year.