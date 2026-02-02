AI update helps robots zap weeds with laser precision Technology Feb 02, 2026

Seattle's Carbon Robotics just rolled out a smarter AI, called the Large Plant Model (LPM), for its LaserWeeder G2 robots.

This upgrade means the bots can spot and blast weeds more accurately—no waiting around for retraining; the LPM is delivered via a software update, and farmers can tell the machine what to kill and what to protect by selecting photos that the machine has collected in the robot's user interface.

The goal? Less herbicide use and easier weed control for farmers.