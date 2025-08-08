Next Article
AI vs. doctors: Who's the real health guru?
Elon Musk just stirred things up by saying AI is "already better than most doctors."
With tools like ChatGPT, patients are now double-checking medical advice and making more informed choices—like the cancer survivor who used AI to weigh her treatment options.
The doc's dilemma
Doctors are feeling the shift, too.
Dr. Park, who's big on TikTok, shared that more patients show up with AI-sourced questions, which keeps him on his toes.
As AI becomes a bigger part of healthcare, doctors are learning to mix tech know-how with real human care to keep patient trust strong.