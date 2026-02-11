'AI won't take all jobs': Anthropic president Amodei
Daniela Amodei, president of AI company Anthropic, isn't worried about robots taking all our jobs.
In a recent interview, she said the number of roles AI can fully replace is "vanishingly small," and believes teaming up with AI actually makes work more meaningful and interesting.
Her advice for students? Don't just focus on tech—studying humanities builds the people skills and critical thinking that machines can't match.
Interestingly, her brother Dario sees things differently
Amodei co-founded Anthropic after stints at OpenAI and Stripe. She has a literature background herself and encourages blending human creativity with tech.
Interestingly, her brother Dario—Anthropic's CEO—sees things differently: he warned AI could cause unusually painful, large-scale disruption.
So while Daniela is optimistic about humans + AI, even her own family isn't totally convinced.