'AI won't take all jobs': Anthropic president Amodei Technology Feb 11, 2026

Daniela Amodei, president of AI company Anthropic, isn't worried about robots taking all our jobs.

In a recent interview, she said the number of roles AI can fully replace is "vanishingly small," and believes teaming up with AI actually makes work more meaningful and interesting.

Her advice for students? Don't just focus on tech—studying humanities builds the people skills and critical thinking that machines can't match.