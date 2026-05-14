AI4India Weekly: India needs public private partnership to lead AI
India's dream of leading in artificial intelligence will need teamwork between the government and private companies, according to a new AI4India Weekly report.
The report points out that pairing public infrastructure with private innovation, like we saw with UPI and NPCI, can help India grow fast in AI while keeping control over its own tech future.
India government to build AI infrastructure
The government's job? Build the basics: think funding for big computing power, Indian-language data sets, and clear rules.
Private companies (especially startups) are expected to create cool apps and push new ideas, while bigger corporations provide research muscle.
The report also highlights how colleges can boost research and train more talent.
Leaders like Prime Minister Modi are calling for everyone to pool resources so India doesn't miss out on the AI wave.