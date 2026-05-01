Airbnb adds boutique hotels across 20 cities with price-match guarantee

Airbnb adds luggage storage, AI tools

Beyond hotels, Airbnb is offering luggage storage at more than 15,000 spots plus extras like grocery delivery and airport pickups.

Hosts get new AI tools to help with listings, while guests can use review tags and AI-generated summaries to compare wishlist properties faster.

There's even an upgraded chatbot that handles customer questions in 11 languages.

Later this year, expect a voice assistant and an all-in-one app redesign where you can earn credits for the first car rental booking and up to 15% credit on hotel bookings—making repeat trips a little sweeter.