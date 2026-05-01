Airbnb adds boutique hotels across 20 cities with price-match guarantee
Airbnb just made travel planning simpler by adding boutique hotel bookings in 20 cities, like New York, Paris, and Singapore.
Now, when you search for a place to stay, whether it's a quick trip or a last-minute work thing, you'll see hotel options right alongside private rentals.
They've also rolled out a price match guarantee: if you spot the same hotel cheaper elsewhere, Airbnb gives you app credits.
Airbnb adds luggage storage, AI tools
Beyond hotels, Airbnb is offering luggage storage at more than 15,000 spots plus extras like grocery delivery and airport pickups.
Hosts get new AI tools to help with listings, while guests can use review tags and AI-generated summaries to compare wishlist properties faster.
There's even an upgraded chatbot that handles customer questions in 11 languages.
Later this year, expect a voice assistant and an all-in-one app redesign where you can earn credits for the first car rental booking and up to 15% credit on hotel bookings—making repeat trips a little sweeter.