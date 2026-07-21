Airbus to test extended A321neo wings by 2027 for efficiency
Airbus is gearing up to test extended wings on its A321neo by 2027, aiming for greener, more efficient flights by 2030.
These longer, lightweight wings could help save fuel but might be tricky to fit at some airports, hence the fold.
It's a smart move to keep single-aisle planes future-ready without outgrowing today's runways.
A321neo durability tests before folding hinges
The wing tests will focus on making sure they're tough and reliable, with folding hinges added later on.
Boeing already uses similar technology for bigger jets, but this would be a first for single-aisle planes.
Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce is developing new UltraFan engines that could power these next-generation aircraft if they get picked in time.
Airbus is also planning cool features like bent "gull" wings and larger engines to keep pushing efficiency forward.