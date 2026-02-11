India saw 72.4L new mobile users in December: TRAI

India's mobile subscriber base witnessed a significant jump in December, adding a net of 72.38 lakh new users. The growth was much higher than the previous month's addition of just 20.07 lakh users, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed. The surge indicates a strong demand for mobile services across the country during this period.

Market leader Airtel tops list with over 54L new users Bharti Airtel topped the list of subscriber additions for December, with a whopping 54.28 lakh new users. This was a huge jump from its November addition of just 12.15 lakh users. The spike indicates a strong performance by the telecom giant in attracting new customers and retaining existing ones during this period.

Subscriber increase Jio adds nearly 30L Reliance Jio also witnessed a surge in its subscriber base, adding a net of 29.60 lakh users in December. This was an improvement from its November addition of 13.88 lakh users. The growth comes after a slowdown in November when Jio's net additions dropped from the 20 lakh users it had added in October.

