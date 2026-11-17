Airtel Cloud brings India servers for low latency AI features
Airtel Cloud is stepping up for gamers by bringing faster, low-latency connections and AI-powered features, all with servers hosted right here in India.
This means smoother gameplay, less lag during those intense moments, and better handling of player data and analytics without sending info overseas.
Nxtra and Airtel enable gaming scalability
By teaming up Nxtra's data centers with Airtel's network, the platform gives game companies the tools to handle big spikes, like esports tournaments, new game launches and peak playing hours, without breaking a sweat.
Plus, AI applications help with personalized game recommendations and fraud detection, while cybersecurity services keep player accounts and payments safe.
Whether you're into multiplayer games, esports events and other interactive platforms, Airtel Cloud aims to make your experience seamless and secure.