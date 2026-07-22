Airtel 'Fast Lane' boosts premium speeds, OpenSignal backs fairness concerns

Experts are concerned that prioritizing premium users could slow things down for everyone else, since there's only so much network to go around.

As one analyst put it, "With data now showing a clear advantage in speed, it brings back the question whether a cellular network is allowed to differentiate users on the same network through varied speeds."

Rival telecom companies aren't happy either: they raised concerns about whether prioritized access to premium users would affect the service quality of standard users.