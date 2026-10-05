Airtel launches Airtel IQ Gateway in India to unify messaging
Technology
Airtel launched Airtel IQ Gateway, a first-of-its-kind tool in India that lets businesses handle SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, voice calls, and number checks, all from one place.
This is meant to make chatting with customers much simpler and help stop fraud or missed messages.
No more juggling different apps or vendors.
Airtel adds analytics and fraud protection
Airtel IQ Gateway brings real-time analytics, delivery tracking, and smart backup routing if one service goes down, especially useful for banks or online stores where security matters.
It also packs in features like fraud detection and SIM swap protection.
After trials with banks and partners, Airtel is rolling it out across India so companies can keep their customer chats safe and smooth.