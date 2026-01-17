AI's risks in classrooms currently outweigh benefits: Brookings study
A new Brookings report says using generative AI in schools right now does more harm than good for students' minds and social skills.
After talking to students, parents, and teachers across 50 countries, researchers found that easy access to AI makes it tempting for kids to skip hard thinking and just let the tech do the work.
Too much AI = less thinking and weaker connections
The study points out that relying on AI can actually weaken your basic knowledge, critical thinking, and even your grit.
It also makes it harder to build real relationships with teachers or friends—and can leave you less empathetic.
Plus, unsupervised use brings privacy risks and serious safety concerns.
So what's next?
Experts behind the report say there's still hope if schools get smart about how they use AI.
They suggest focusing on better teaching, building real digital skills, and putting strong safeguards in place—so tech helps you learn without taking over.