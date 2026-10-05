Aisle outpaces Anthropic and OpenAI, finds 6 Curl vulnerabilities
Aisle, a newcomer in the AI security world, beat out big names like Anthropic and OpenAI by uncovering six brand-new vulnerabilities in Curl, a widely used open-source tool for moving data online.
These issues were officially confirmed and patched, showing that Aisle's approach can spot real threats others might miss.
Experts see benefit in aisle method
Curl's founder, Daniel Stenberg, said, "I am grateful that all the most powerful AI engines all scan #curl to find flaws. Finding them means we can fix them. Sometimes it just demands coming up to the surface for a few deep breaths before we dive again."
Instead of relying on pricey AI models, Aisle uses smart system design and careful checking to catch problems; out of 29 flagged issues, only six made the cut after thorough review.
Experts think this method could help make other open-source software safer too.