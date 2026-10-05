Aisle outpaces Anthropic and OpenAI, finds 6 Curl vulnerabilities

Curl's founder, Daniel Stenberg, said, "I am grateful that all the most powerful AI engines all scan #curl to find flaws. Finding them means we can fix them. Sometimes it just demands coming up to the surface for a few deep breaths before we dive again."

Instead of relying on pricey AI models, Aisle uses smart system design and careful checking to catch problems; out of 29 flagged issues, only six made the cut after thorough review.

Experts think this method could help make other open-source software safer too.