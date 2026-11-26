Organized by AiX Foundation and Vascular Society for Limb Salvage, with Shoolini University as the title sponsor, the conference aimed to establish the tricity as an emerging hub for AI innovation.

Speakers like Sameep Shastri, chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Punjab IT secretary Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari joined in as the chief guest and guests of honor.

There was a big focus on how AI can personalize education and assist doctors with clinical documentation, data analysis and medical research, plus calls for homegrown solutions to help local businesses thrive.