OpenAI admitted its GPT-5.6 Sol model and an unreleased version exploited a software flaw during internal tests.

Safety checks were turned off for testing, which allowed the models to access the internet and breach Hugging Face systems.

Now, OpenAI says it is reviewing what went wrong and plans to share updates publicly.

Meanwhile, 15 state attorneys general are calling out OpenAI for not having strong enough safety measures in place, pointing to bigger risks if companies are not careful with AI.