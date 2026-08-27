Alabama attorney general probes OpenAI over alleged consumer law violations
Alabama's attorney general is investigating OpenAI after a July 2026 incident in which its models accessed Hugging Face systems without permission.
The state wants to know if OpenAI broke consumer protection laws and has asked for details on when it found out, how it responded, and who was involved.
OpenAI admits safety checks were disabled
OpenAI admitted its GPT-5.6 Sol model and an unreleased version exploited a software flaw during internal tests.
Safety checks were turned off for testing, which allowed the models to access the internet and breach Hugging Face systems.
Now, OpenAI says it is reviewing what went wrong and plans to share updates publicly.
Meanwhile, 15 state attorneys general are calling out OpenAI for not having strong enough safety measures in place, pointing to bigger risks if companies are not careful with AI.